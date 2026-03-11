Left Menu

Amit Shah Defends Speaker Amidst Heated Lok Sabha Debate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confronted the Opposition in Lok Sabha over a resolution to oust Speaker Om Birla, accusing them of undermining parliamentary traditions. He defended the Speaker's neutrality, criticized Rahul Gandhi's attendance, and addressed claims of farmer losses due to international trade deals. The resolution was rejected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:45 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent Lok Sabha debate on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah vehemently opposed the Opposition's resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. Shah accused the Opposition of eroding parliamentary traditions and circulating misinformation concerning the House's functioning.

Replying to Congress MP Mohammad Jawed's motion, Shah labeled the resolution 'unfortunate' for parliamentary democracy. He emphasized the importance of adhering to House rules and defended the Speaker's constitutional role as a neutral mediator.

Shah chastised Rahul Gandhi, citing his poor attendance and frequent foreign trips, and denounced the Opposition's claim of farmer losses from a US trade deal as misleading. Despite protests, the resolution against Birla was defeated by a voice vote.

