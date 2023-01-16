Left Menu

Health records of over 10 crore linked digitally to Ayushman Bharat Health Account

Over 10 crore health records have been linked digitally to the Ayushman Bharat Health Account under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission ABDM, a step which help people create a comprehensive medical history across various healthcare providers.Over 30 crore citizens have generated their unique Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts ABHA so far.With their health records linked to their ABHA accounts digitally, citizens will be able to access and manage these records as per their convenience.

Over 10 crore health records have been linked digitally to the Ayushman Bharat Health Account under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), a step which help people create a comprehensive medical history across various healthcare providers.

Over 30 crore citizens have generated their unique Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) so far.

With their health records linked to their ABHA accounts digitally, citizens will be able to access and manage these records as per their convenience. It will enables citizens to create a comprehensive medical history across various healthcare providers thereby improving clinical decision-making. Citizens can also share relevant health records with ABDM registered healthcare providers digitally.

''I am happy to share that ABDM has touched another milestone. With 10 crore health records linked to Ayushman Bharat Health Account, we appreciate all citizens for coming forward to support our efforts in making healthcare digital in India.'' Dr R S Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority, said in a tweet. This digital linking of individual's health records with ABHA is being carried out extensively across different health facilities of the country with the support of state governments. On September, 2021, the prime minister had announced the nationwide roll-out of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) which aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country.

