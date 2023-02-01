EXCLUSIVE-EU's Breton tells Twitter to do more to comply with bloc's tech rules
Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 12:37 IST
EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Tuesday told Twitter owner Elon Musk to do more in the next few months to fully comply with the bloc's online content rules.
"I welcome the effort that Twitter is making to be in line with Europe's objectives, while acknowledging that the next months will be crucial," Breton said after a video call with Musk. "We need to see more progress towards full compliance with the DSA. My team will follow closely the work made by Twitter and by all other online platforms," according to a readout of the call.
