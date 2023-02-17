StockDaddy launches first-of-its-kind Digital Platform ‘AIT Talk’ to break stock market-related myths

• StockDaddy, India's Leading the complete stock learning app, from learning to investing, with a Mission of Making Bharat Financially Literate, introduces 'All India Traders Talk' ( AIT Talks) • 'AIT Talks' aims to share inspiring role model stories of successful stock market traders to bust myths related to stock market trading New Delhi, February 17, 2023 StockDaddy, India's leading stock learning App, today announced the launch of its new platform 'All India Traders Talk' (AIT Talks), a first-of-its- its kind initiative with the objective of busting long-lasting myths related to the stock market with the mission to reach and inspire Indian retail traders and investors.

According to RBI's data, only 27% of Indian men and 24% of women meet the minimum level of financial literacy which shows why the stock market is still a taboo for most of Indian citizens.

Announcing the launch, Alok Kumar, Founder and CEO of StockDaddy said, "With the help of the AIT Talk platform we aim to create awareness among those who are either new to the stock market or who are interested in taking up the stock market by trading by bringing out stories of common people who started their stock market trading journey from scratch but now have made a mark for themselves in stock market trading." "Along with inspiring novice traders and investors to begin their stock market journey and being a stock market Ed-tech platform, we deem it our responsibility to create awareness among people of the significance of learning stock market skills before trading in the stock market," added Alok Kumar.

AIT Talk, a tech-enabled Indian media platform, would act as an inclusive financial wagon to coach users with an interest in the stock market. With a march towards financial independence, on this open platform, the tribe of traders can decode their journey.

"Our goal is to unlock the potential of passionate Indian traders from rural and urban areas by inspiring them to overcome the challenges they face in their trading careers and helping them discover their true calling in life. These people have inhabited their minds with useful skill sets to emerge victorious at the end of each day," said the CEO of Ed-tech startup.

A technical mind (Mechanical Engineer) combined with a passion for stock investing and trading made Alok Kumar and his StockDaddy now make waves in India's financial landscape. The startup is planning to launch a couple more brands in domestic and foreign markets by the end of the current financial year.

