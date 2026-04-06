Bomb Threat Strikes Chandigarh Schools: Safety Protocols Activated
Several schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to intervene. Police conducted thorough searches but found nothing suspicious and assured parents there was no cause for panic. The incident follows previous similar hoaxes in the region.
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Authorities tightened security as several schools in Chandigarh faced bomb threat emails on Monday. Police officers swiftly arrived at the scene, executing detailed searches within the premises.
According to law enforcement officials, following the receipt of the threats, comprehensive checks were undertaken, but nothing alarming was discovered. Parents have been advised to remain calm, as police confirm safety measures are in place.
This event is the latest in a series of hoax threats previously reported in Punjab and Haryana, including an incident at the High Court, underscoring the ongoing challenges faced by regional authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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