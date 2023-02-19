BRIEF-Russian Foreign Ministry says it will respond to decision by the Netherlands to limit number of diplomats - RIA news agency
Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2023 00:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 00:35 IST
Feb 18 (Reuters) -
* RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS IT WILL RESPOND TO DECISION BY THE NETHERLANDS TO LIMIT NUMBER OF DIPLOMATS - RIA NEWS AGENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
