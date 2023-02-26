Asus ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate receive Android 13 update

Asus has started rolling out the Android 13 update to the ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate, the Taiwanese phone maker announced in a post on the ZenTalk community forum earlier this week.

With this update, your system will be upgraded to Android 13 and you will see many new features, improvements and changes. Additionally, Asus is also introducing a new ROG UI design for ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate.

Both devices will also receive the January 2023 Android security patches. Check out the complete update changelog (via):

ROG Phone 6D/6D Ultimate Android 13 Changelog

Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 13. Downgrading your device software version to Android 12 using the official software package will erase all data from your device internal storage.

Upgraded system to Android 13

Updated Android security patch to 2023-01-05

Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Armoury Crate, Game Genie, and so on.

Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 13 design

Added the notification permission feature. You can adjust the permission of each apps in the Apps & notifications Settings.

System clipboard added "Auto delete" and editor features

Added the QR code scanner option for the lock screen shortcut feature, and the Control from locked device feature in the Security & lock screen setting

According to Digital Wellbeing setting, system color scheme can be set to automatically switched by the bedtime option

Added the App Languages Setting

Adjusted the Vibration & haptic strength setting, Display and font size setting, and the width/length of the navigation white bar when choosing gesture navigation

Changed to the Blocked numbers setting in Phone to stock behavior. You will not receive calls or texts from blocked numbers.

Removed the Call duration setting

Added the Themed icons option in the Wallpaper & style setting. Support more color combinations.

Added link quick share feature in ASUS Launcher

Adjusted the design of the dialpad and contacts details page in the Phone app to display information more clearly

Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 13 yet

Introduced new ROG UI design

Since the update is rolling out in batches, it may take some days for you to receive the update notification. You may also manually check if the new firmware is available on your handset, go to Settings > System and tap System updates.