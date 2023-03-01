First global traditional medicine conference in Guwahati

Left Menu

More than 150 delegates from 17 countries are likely to attend the first traditional medicine conference under Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO to be held in Guwahati, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.The SCO, an intergovernmental organisation founded in Shanghai in 2001, currently comprises eight Member States - China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

More than 150 delegates from 17 countries are likely to attend the first traditional medicine conference under Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to be held in Guwahati, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

The SCO, an intergovernmental organisation founded in Shanghai in 2001, currently comprises eight Member States - China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It also has four Observer States and six "Dialogue Partners".

The B2B Global Conference and Expo on Traditional Medicine under SCO are scheduled to begin on March 2 and conclude on March 5, Sonowal said at a press conference here.

''Over 150 delegates from 17 countries are participating in this event. Health ministers, officials and foreign buyers from SCO and partner countries will attend. A total of 75 foreign officials and business delegates have confirmed their participation in physical mode,'' he added.

Apart from physically present, official delegates from China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will be joining the summit online, the Union Ayush Minister said.

''It gives us immense pleasure to share that India is presiding over the SCO -- a prestigious inter-governmental organisation -- this year. Under this mandate, we are organising SCO's first international conference and expo on traditional medicine at Guwahati,'' he added.

The B2B conference will have detailed presentations and deliberations from SCO and partner countries on a regulatory framework for traditional medicine products and practices.

Sessions are also planned for discussions on products, export-import opportunities and deeper economic partnerships with increased market access across SCO countries.

The Expo on traditional medicine on the sidelines of the event is aimed at opening up trade opportunities in traditional medicine amongst SCO and partner countries.

The Ayush industry as well as foreign traditional medicine exporters and importers will be showcasing their products and services at the Expo.

