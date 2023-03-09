Left Menu

California company's 3D rocket poised to make debut launch

A rocket made almost entirely of 3D parts was poised to blast off Wednesday on its debut launch.

California-based Relativity Space is attempting to launch the rocket to orbit from Cape Canaveral.

It's a relatively small rocket, just 110 feet (33 meters), and won't be carrying anything for this test flight.

About 85% of the rocket, named Terran, is made of 3D parts printed at the company's factory in Long Beach, California, including its engines. Relativity Space aims to increase that percentage on its future versions.

SpaceX's Falcon rockets have been flying with 3D parts for years, but not nearly to the extent of Relativity Space's new rocket.

Relativity Space said its rocket is the largest 3D printed object to exist and attempt orbital flight.

Businessman Mark Cuban of TV's "Shark Tank" was among the early investors in the company.

