Unicorn founders, creators, influencers to come together at TechSparks Mumbai

YourStory's flagship event and India's premier startup conference TechSparks is coming to Mumbai for the first time in 13 years. The mega event will take place on March 22 and 23 at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai. The focus for India's favourite tech festival on its maiden Mumbai leg will be 'Building on India's Tech Agenda' and will bring together several headliners, from unicorn founders and influencers to content creators and folks from the glamour industry.

The list is getting longer and more interesting each day. But, just to give an insight, here are some of the confirmed speakers and attendees so far – Dream 11 Co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain, Creator Niharika NM, LogiNext Solutions Founder and CEO Dhruvil Sanghvi, Shark Tank India 'shark' and Founder-CEO of People Group Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com fame), Zepto Co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha, The Good Glam Group Group Founder and CEO Darpan Sanghvi, Creator Yashraj Mukhate, BookMyShow Founder and CEO Ashish Hemrajani, and WeWork India CEO Karan Virwani, among several others.

The event will bring together more than 2,000 attendees and 150+ expert speakers to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. For more than a decade now, 13 years to be precise, TechSparks has become the go-to destination for technology innovation, igniting the spark of collaboration and celebration among entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, enablers, and various stakeholders.

Find more information about the event here: https://yourstory.com/techsparks-mumbai TechSparks has been able to unlock over $2 billion in capital over the years. It has become the ultimate and preferred destination for the discovery of exciting new startups and of emerging, cutting-edge technologies. It is the platform of choice to learn from the success of the best-in-class companies, both Indian and global, while being a space where people can connect in a wholesome and meaningful way.

With the first Mumbai edition, TechSparks will celebrate the unique spirit of the maximum city along with unveiling the latest in technology innovation across sectors ranging from Fintech to Media, Gaming, SaaS and more. The event is being organised in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Innovation Society, which is spearheading forward-looking policies for enabling an entrepreneurial ecosystem, and the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM), which is represented by some of the most valued and high-growth companies and startups based in Mumbai.

With a lineup of keynote speakers and panellists from some of the most successful and innovative companies in the tech industry, government leaders, policymakers, business heads, creators, and artists, TechSparks Mumbai is the perfect platform to put the spotlight on the emerging convergence of technology and entrepreneurship in solving some of the country's most pressing challenges. Whether one is a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, TechSparks Mumbai is the ultimate destination to learn, share, and engage with the ecosystem.

Register for the event here: https://yourstory.com/techsparks-mumbai2023/registration About YourStory Media Founded in 2008, YourStory is the first digital media platform in India to champion positive storytelling of entrepreneurs, doers, and change-makers across the country. Today, the platform has told over 150K stories and has spread across 12 Indian languages. YourStory has the vision to produce over 1.3 billion stories and move across geographies where there are stories to be told.

YourStory's women focused vertical, HerStory, has featured over 10,000+ women changemakers, achievers, entrepreneurs and corporate leaders on its platform, since its inception in 2013.

YourStory stands out in the cluttered media space by virtue of its success in creating a new set of champions and role models for the next generation from entrepreneurs, investors, and the government. Over the years, it has become the voice of the new India.

Media Contact: Anagh Ajmire anagh@yourstory.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2029349/TechSparks_Mumbai_Mega_Event.jpg

