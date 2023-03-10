China's parliament approves State Council institutional reform plan – state media
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 06:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 06:41 IST
China's parliament on Friday approved a plan to re-organise institutions under the State Council, or cabinet, according to state media.
Earlier this week, China unveiled a plan for a sweeping reform of central government institutions, including the formation of a financial regulatory body and national data bureau and a revamp of its science and technology ministry.
