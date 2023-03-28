Left Menu

Start-up funding 'winter' a reality, going to be short & sharp: MMT chairman

The start-up funding winter is a reality but it is going to be short and sharp, and it has been exacerbated by the banking crisis in the US and Europe, travel services provider MakeMyTrip Chairman Deep Kalra said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 18:10 IST
Start-up funding 'winter' a reality, going to be short & sharp: MMT chairman
  • Country:
  • India

The start-up funding 'winter' is a reality but it is going to be short and sharp, and it has been exacerbated by the banking crisis in the US and Europe, travel services provider MakeMyTrip Chairman Deep Kalra said on Tuesday. With domestic players in travel in India reporting more than 100 per cent recovery from pre-COVID period, the industry will witness steady secular growth, he said while speaking at the Times Network India Digital Fest here. ''I think the startup winter, which we're talking about or the funding winter that we're talking about is a reality, but it's going to be short, but sharp,'' Kalra said. He further said, ''And today, it's not only because of the overheated part of it, but now we have the banks crisis, not just in the US but also in Europe, which really exacerbates most of this but I've seen cycles now being shorter, sharper and it will come back. Kalra was responding to a query on the churn witnessed by the start-up ecosystem where valuations have dropped and large-scale layoffs have happened.

Despite the current challenges, he said, ''There is no doubt in my mind that the next, probably two decades belong to India. It's ours to lose. And especially on the digital side, I think India's just going to come out shining in all.'' On the current state of the domestic travel and tourism industry, he said there has been a rebound after the pandemic, fuelled by revenge travel.

''Today, almost every domestic player in travel in India is saying we've now recovered more than 100 per cent of pre-COVID...I think people have come back. We believe it's going to be very steady, at least on a secular growth. There will be some ups and downs, there will be blips, I think people have learned to live with that.'' He, however, said India can still do better in order to attract more middle-class foreign tourists.

''India is perceived as sadly an unsafe place for a lot of foreigners... Middle-class American or middle-class European travelling to India, as one of the first choices, doesn't happen automatically. It's considered an exotic place, but also a risky place. So we have to change that,'' Kalra asserted. Also, he said there is a need to develop last-mile infrastructure beyond the development of airports and roads. ''We've got now a lot of infrastructure happening in terms of new airports in terms of wonderful new roads, but the last mile is still lacking. Therefore, when we are in season, every hotel, you will see the hotspots get choked up. We're putting a lot of pressure on them,'' he said, adding if these could be addressed, the contribution of the travel and tourism industry to the country's economic growth can be further increased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023