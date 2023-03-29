Left Menu

Israel launches latest-generation Ofek spy satellite

"The 'Ofek-13' is the most advanced of its kind, with unique radar observation capabilities, and will enable intelligence collection in any weather and conditions of visibility," IAI CEO Boaz Levy said in a statement.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-03-2023 11:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 11:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Israel launched a new version of its Ofek spy satellite on Wednesday, saying it would enhance around-the-clock regional monitoring as the country braces for a possible showdown with Iran. The Ofek-13, manufactured by state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd, is the latest in a series of locally produced satellites first put into orbit in 1988.

It was launched on a Shavit missile over the Mediterranean Sea, a westward trajectory Israel usually opts for as a precaution against sensitive technologies falling into the hands of hostile Middle East neighbours should there be a malfunction. "The 'Ofek-13' is the most advanced of its kind, with unique radar observation capabilities, and will enable intelligence collection in any weather and conditions of visibility," IAI CEO Boaz Levy said in a statement. 

