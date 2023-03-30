Mahindra Group launches IoT-based device for farm equipment

Mahindra Group's agritech business on Thursday launched an IoT-based aftermarket device Krish-e-Smart Kit for farm equipment.

The device, developed by agri-tech startup Carnot Technologies, provides detailed insights into tractors and farm equipment through GPS-enabled time-tracking and remote monitoring of various parameters through a smartphone, the company said in a release. The startup was founded in 2015 by four alumni from IIT Bombay.

The device enables equipment owners and rental entrepreneurs to sustainably improve fleet performance, improve incomes and manage maintenance costs while reducing tractor downtime and preventing unauthorised usage of their tractors, the company said. The kit also includes an advanced trip replay feature for tracking commercial transportation and trolley activity.

The device is paired with an app called the Krish-e Rental Partner App. The app also offers users access to an inventory of high-end farm machinery on a pay-per-use basis, as per the release. ''An industry-first aftermarket IoT solution, the Krish-e Smart Kit presents the most affordable and sustainable way for farmers and businesses to connect and monitor their farm equipment,'' said Ramesh Ramachandran -- Senior Vice President and head of Krish-e Farm Equipment Sector at M&M Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)