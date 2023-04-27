JM Financial Enters into a Strategic Collaboration with Google Cloud for Accelerating its Foray into Data Led Digital Customers

Google Cloud and JM Financial have announced a strategic collaboration to help JM Financial build its retail digital customer base and improve its digital customer experience strategy. JM is building a new technology platform, blinkX, that works on Google Cloud as the primary backbone of its infrastructure and analytics capabilities. This new platform, blinkX, will help JM Financial offer a wide range of products and services to digital retail consumers.

blinkX will leverage Google Cloud's data and analytics capabilities, which will help them to better understand its customers and deliver personalized experiences and help reduce customer churn and increase customer engagement. ''We are excited to embark on this journey with Google Cloud to ensure we can make our products tick with not just our current customers but the next billion users. Our financial expertise backed by Google Cloud technology can do wonders for investors with a one stop solution to deliver relevant and hyper personalized experience,'' said Gagan Singla, Managing Director of blinkX, an initiative by JM Financial.

Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director at Google Cloud India,said, ''Our unique capabilities in Data and AI will enable JM Financial to acquire new customers and target the right products for them. This will increase their efficiency while reducing the cost per acquisition and ensure customer stickiness.'' This collaboration is a significant step forward for JM Financial and Google Cloud. It will help JM Financial become a more competitive player in the market. Google Cloud Partners, Niveus, Thoughtworks, and Lumiq would be the key enablers in bringing these services live on the blinkX platform.

About JM Financial JM Financial is an integrated and diversified financial services group. The Group's primary businesses include (i) Investment Bank (IB) shall cater to Institutional, Corporate, Government and Ultra High Net-worth clients and includes investment banking, institutional equities and research, private equity funds, fixed income, syndication and finance; (ii) Mortgage Lending includes both wholesale mortgage lending and retail mortgage lending (affordable home loans and secured MSME); (iii) Alternative and Distressed Credit includes the asset reconstruction business and alternative credit funds; and (iv) Asset management, Wealth management and Securities business (Platform AWS) shall provide an integrated investment platform to individual clients and includes wealth management business, broking, PMS and mutual fund business. The Group is headquartered in Mumbai and has a presence across 710 locations spread across 199 cities in India. The equity shares of JM Financial Limited are listed in India on the BSE and NSE.

About blinkX blinkX, an initiative by JM Financial is a tech based platform ecosystem envisaged to offer a range of financial products, including broking, investments, advisory, and lending. With a deep commitment to customer obsession, blinkX will be built on superior technology to create innovative and personalized solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual. Leveraging the open source stack on Google Cloud, blinkX's invest-tech platform will be both scalable and fault-tolerant.

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)