Left Menu

Gokaldas Exports completes restructuring of its board

He is an alumnus of Yale and Stanford universities.The induction of independent professionals with deep experience and global reach has been a key aspect of this restructuring, Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:04 IST
Gokaldas Exports completes restructuring of its board

Garment exporter Gokaldas Exports on Friday said it has completed board restructuring by inducting Pavitra Rajaram as the fourth independent director.

This is in addition to the three independent directors inducted in October 2022.

Rajaram is the founder and creative director of Pavitra Rajaram Design, a multidisciplinary design practice. She is also the design director for Asian Paints.

Rajaram has a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Art History from Smith College in Massachusetts, USA.

In October 2022, the company had inducted Rama Bijapurkar, George Varughese and Shiv Dalvie to its board.

Bijapurkar is an author and consultant, and an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad. New York-based Varughese is currently a managing director with global management consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal, and is an alumnus of both Harvard and Stanford universities.

Dalvie, erstwhile partner of AEA Investors and a veteran of Credit Suisse First Boston and Microsoft, is the founder of Cotton Tree Management that advises on India and Asia-bound PE investments. He is an alumnus of Yale and Stanford universities.

The induction of independent professionals with deep experience and global reach has been a key aspect of this restructuring, Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023