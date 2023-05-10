Business briefsMumbai, May 10 (PTI) KFin Technologies on Wednesday announced a tie-up with Dezerv Investments t'

KFin Technologies on Wednesday announced a tie-up with Dezerv Investments to aid in the onboarding process for its portfolio management clients in India. The novel process is entirely digital and smooth, eliminating the need for physical documentation and minimizing human intervention. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the client onboarding process in India, as per a statement.

* * * * * * Microsoft invests in Builder.AI Global tech major Microsoft on Wednesday announced an undisclosed investment in software development platform Builder.AI. Both companies have tied up to democratize software development and help businesses to build software without technical expertise, as per a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)