Danish Khan to take over as Business Head for Sony LIV, Studio NEXT

Broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks India on Monday announced leadership changes with Danish Khan slated to take over as the Business Head for Sony LIV and Studio NEXT focusing on digital offerings exclusively.As part of its initiative to strengthen focus on digital and Hindi language entertainment, the company also said Neeraj Vyas will oversee its Hindi language entertainment as Business Head for Hindi general entertainment channels SET, SAB, PAL, and Hindi Movies.Khan and Vyas will report to Sony Pictures Networks India SPNI Managing Director CEO NP Singh....

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 13:11 IST
Broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks India on Monday announced leadership changes with Danish Khan slated to take over as the Business Head for Sony LIV and Studio NEXT focusing on digital offerings exclusively.

As part of its initiative to strengthen focus on digital and Hindi language entertainment, the company also said Neeraj Vyas will oversee its Hindi language entertainment as Business Head for Hindi general entertainment channels SET, SAB, PAL, and Hindi Movies.

Khan and Vyas will report to Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) Managing Director & CEO NP Singh.

''... An effective transition plan is currently in progress. These leadership changes will take effect on June 1, 2023,'' SPNI said in a statement.

Khan has almost eighteen years of experience through two stints with SPNI. In his current role, he has been the Business Head for general entertainment channel SET for seven years and has spearheaded Studio NEXT and Sony LIV since 2019, it added.

Vyas, on the other hand is a veteran of SPNI with over 27 years of service. He has been instrumental in heading SAB, PAL, and Hindi Movies for the past six years, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

