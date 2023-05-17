China, Sri Lanka in 'active' communications on debt restructuring
China and Sri Lanka are currently in "active" communications on the island nation's debt restructuring, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday. The Sri Lankan government has said it will discuss the matter with creditors including China."
China and Sri Lanka are currently in "active" communications on the island nation's debt restructuring, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday. "China supports financial institutions in working with the Sri Lanka side and continue to play a positive role," Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a regular press briefing.
"We call on commercial and multilateral creditors to take part in the debt restructuring in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan government has said it will discuss the matter with creditors including China."
