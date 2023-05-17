Left Menu

US-based Ahead enters India; to hire over 750 employees by 2025

This important step is a testament to our commitment to delivering impactful results to our clients, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and grow in the Indian market, Ahead India Vice President and Managing Director Praveen Grover said in a statement.The hiring will be across levels for data analysts, data engineers, cloud security analysts, cloud network engineers, operations, marketing and HR personnel in India.By the end of 2024, Ahead India aims to employ hundreds of associates and further strengthen its presence in the region.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 20:08 IST
US-based Ahead enters India; to hire over 750 employees by 2025

Chicago-based enterprise Ahead on Wednesday announced its entry into the Indian market with its first service delivery office in Gurugram and is planning to hire over 750 employees in the country by 2025. ''We are thrilled about the opportunities India presents for both our clients and our team. We plan to hire 750+ employees in India by 2025 across levels. This important step is a testament to our commitment to delivering impactful results to our clients, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and grow in the Indian market,'' Ahead India Vice President and Managing Director Praveen Grover said in a statement.

The hiring will be across levels for data analysts, data engineers, cloud security analysts, cloud network engineers, operations, marketing and HR personnel in India.

By the end of 2024, Ahead India aims to employ hundreds of associates and further strengthen its presence in the region. The company will focus on supporting the growth of its managed services, digital solutions, security, data centre, network and enterprise service management practices, ensuring that clients have access to the best technology and expertise to drive their businesses forward, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023