Kabira Mobility unveils KM5000 e-cruiser bike; deliveries to begin next year

Electric two-wheeler maker Kabira Mobility on Friday unveiled its flagship electric bike KM5000, which can attain a top speed of 188 kilometre/hour and comes with a 344 kilometre range on a single charge.

The company plans to formally launch the bike later this year with deliveries expected to commence in 2024.

Price of the cruiser electric bike is expected to start from Rs 3.15 lakh (ex-showroom Goa).

''We are constantly raising the bar of what we can expect from the electric bike segment. KM5000 is a testament to our belief that electric bikes are now on par, if not even better than their ICE counterparts in terms of performance and safety,'' Kabira Mobility CEO Jaibir Siwach said in a statement.

The company has several products in the pipeline that will be coming to the market very soon, he added.

KM5000 comes with two types of charging options: a high-speed boost charger that can charge the vehicle from 0 to 80 per cent in less than two hours and a standard charger for overnight charging, the company said.

The Goa-based electric vehicle startup launched its first e-bikes, the KM3000 and KM4000, in February 2021.

The company recently raised USD 50 million in a Series A round of funding from Qatar-based Al-Abdulla group for scaling up its manufacturing infrastructure and increasing sales network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)