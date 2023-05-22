Left Menu

Micron Technology Frankfurt-listed shares down 6% after China ban

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 22-05-2023 12:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 12:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Frankfurt-listed shares in Micron Technology fell 6% in thin early morning deals on Monday after Beijing banned the U.S. firm from selling memory chips to key domestic industries.

China's cyberspace regulator said late on Sunday that Micron, the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, had failed its network security review and that it would block operators of key infrastructure from buying from the company.

