Patnaik launches AI initiatives

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday launched 'Odisha for Artificial Intelligence' and 'Artificial Intelligence for Youth' initiatives at a programme here. international technology company Intel is involved the initiative, officials said. Launching it, the chief minister said in the first phase it will be implemented in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack cities, they said.

The government has focused on technology driven transformation, which is one of the key components of its 5-T (team work, technology, transparency, timely completion leading to transformation) initiative, he said.

The initiative will augment digital literacy of the masses and make them familiar with the next generation cutting edge technology. It will also create an ecosystem fostering research, innovation and application across sectors, he said.

Patnaik asked all government departments to take advantage of these programmes and train officials.

Electronics and IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera highlighted the state's initiative in technology that is transforming Odisha in different sectors. The AI initiative will put Odisha in the top league among the states in the country, he said.

Intel India head Nivruti Rai also spoke on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)