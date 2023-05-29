Left Menu

Patnaik launches AI initiatives

It will also create an ecosystem fostering research, innovation and application across sectors, he said.Patnaik asked all government departments to take advantage of these programmes and train officials.Electronics and IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera highlighted the states initiative in technology that is transforming Odisha in different sectors.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-05-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 23:24 IST
Patnaik launches AI initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday launched 'Odisha for Artificial Intelligence' and 'Artificial Intelligence for Youth' initiatives at a programme here. international technology company Intel is involved the initiative, officials said. Launching it, the chief minister said in the first phase it will be implemented in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack cities, they said.

The government has focused on technology driven transformation, which is one of the key components of its 5-T (team work, technology, transparency, timely completion leading to transformation) initiative, he said.

The initiative will augment digital literacy of the masses and make them familiar with the next generation cutting edge technology. It will also create an ecosystem fostering research, innovation and application across sectors, he said.

Patnaik asked all government departments to take advantage of these programmes and train officials.

Electronics and IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera highlighted the state's initiative in technology that is transforming Odisha in different sectors. The AI initiative will put Odisha in the top league among the states in the country, he said.

Intel India head Nivruti Rai also spoke on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023