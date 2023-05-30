Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Breton to meet OpenAI CEO in San Francisco in June, EU officials say

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:05 IST
EU industry chief Thierry Breton will meet OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in San Francisco next month to discuss how the company will implement the bloc's landmark rules on artificial intelligence (AI), EU officials said on Tuesday.

Breton will also discuss an AI pact with Altman with the goal of getting OpenAI to join a group of European and non-European companies to apply the AI rules ahead of their enforcement in 2026, the EU officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

