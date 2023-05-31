Left Menu

North Korea launches rocket likely connected to military spy satellite, South Korea says

South Koreas military says North Korea has launched a purported space-launch vehicle after announcing a plan to put its first military spy satellite into orbit.The Souths Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday did not immediately provide further flight details.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 31-05-2023 03:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 03:42 IST
South Korea's military says North Korea has launched a purported space-launch vehicle after announcing a plan to put its first military spy satellite into orbit.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday did not immediately provide further flight details. Following the launch, officials in South Korea's capital of Seoul sent alerts over public speakers and smartphones for residents to prepare for evacuation, but there were no immediate reports of damages or disruption. Japan's coast guard said Monday that North Korea informed it of a plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.

A satellite launch by North Korea is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions that ban the country from using ballistic technology because it's regarded as a cover for missile tests.

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

