Apple denies surveillance claims made by Russia's FSB
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 00:32 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 00:32 IST
Apple Inc is denying claims made by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) that it cooperated with American spies to surveil Russian iPhone users.
In a statement, the company said it has "never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any apple product and never will."
