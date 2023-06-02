Left Menu

Apple denies surveillance claims made by Russia's FSB

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 00:32 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 00:32 IST
Apple Inc is denying claims made by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) that it cooperated with American spies to surveil Russian iPhone users.

In a statement, the company said it has "never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any apple product and never will."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

