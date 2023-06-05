Left Menu

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 14:40 IST
Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions
  • Country:
  • India

Integrated battery recycling and repurposing solutions provider Lohum on Monday said it has teamed up with MG Motor India to develop second-life solutions for the car maker's EV batteries.

Under the collaboration, Lohum will reuse end-of-first-life batteries of MG electric vehicles to build 2nd-life Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for a wide variety of clean energy applications in domestic urban and rural markets.

As part of the collaboration, it also rolled out a completely off-grid 5kWh battery energy storage system for an uninterrupted power supply even in regions with unreliable grid infrastructure.

MG Motor India currently sells its ZS EV, besides the recently launched small electric car Comet EV, in the domestic market.

''We anticipate over 1-GW of batteries to be deployed by MG Motor in the market through its vehicles, in roughly a three years period.

''The company already has deployed close to 100-MW of power through the batteries in its EVs, which is expected to accelerate further in the next three years,'' Rajat Verma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lohum told PTI.

Lohum said its proprietary repurposing technology will be used to maximize the potential of cells before recycling, utilising healthy cells high on Remaining Useful Life (RUL) to build sustainable second-life BESS for a wide variety of clean energy applications.

According to Verma, the lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to touch USD 10-billion in the next 5-7 years.

''Battery energy storage solutions hold immense potential to revolutionize India's energy landscape, with their versatile applications, affordability, and undeniable support for local communities,'' said Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, MG Motor India.

Noting that the peak power demand deficit in the country is expected to touch 8-GW this year, Verma said, ''we are focussing significantly on rural India, which bears the biggest brunt of power deficit.'' Uttar Pradesh accounts for 20 per cent of this power deficit on account of being the most populous state, Verma said, and added, ''given the situation (of power deficit in UP), one can deploy almost 1-GW of energy from such solutions in that state itself.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023