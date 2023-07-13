Left Menu

Celkon Group acquires Touch Mobiles retail chain

As part of the acquisition, Touch Mobiles aims to establish up to 50 company-owned stores along with an additional 200 franchise stores in South India and Maharashtra.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:33 IST
Hyderabad, July 13 (PTI): Mobile phone and electronics maker Celkon Group on Thursday said it has successfully acquired Touch Mobiles, a leading mobile retail chain in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Celkon group Chairman and Managing Director Y Guru in a press release said the acquisition marks a significant milestone in Celkon Group's expansion strategy, solidifying its position as a key player in the mobile market.

With over 40 stores, Touch Mobiles sells mobile phones and other electronic products from renowned brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, boAt, Noise, Conekt, and many more. As part of the acquisition, Touch Mobiles aims to establish up to 50 company-owned stores along with an additional 200 franchise stores in South India and Maharashtra. Established in 2009, Celkon Group has set a target of achieving Rs 5,000 crore revenue in the current fiscal.

