Power Struggle in Telangana: Reddy vs Rao

Telangana's political landscape heats up as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy vows to prevent BRS's K Chandrasekhar Rao from regaining power. Reddy challenges KCR's assertions and commits to Congress's future victory. Despite setbacks, BRS remains confident after recent local poll successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political arena in Telangana is witnessing heightened tensions as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared his determination to thwart BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's return to power. Speaking at a felicitation event for newly-elected Sarpanchs in Kodangal, Reddy challenged KCR's recent remarks labeling Congress a 'useless regime.'

Referring to potential seat increments post-delimitation, Reddy confidently predicted Congress's dominance in the next assembly elections, vowing a two-thirds majority by 2029. He criticized the BRS's track record in governance, alleging mismanagement and corruption.

BRS MLA Vemula Prashant Reddy countered, downplaying Reddy's claims as frustration, noting BRS's success in 4,000 Gram Panchayats in recent polls. The political rhetoric signals a high-stakes battle for Telangana's leadership future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

