Power Struggle in Telangana: Reddy vs Rao

The political arena in Telangana is witnessing heightened tensions as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared his determination to thwart BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's return to power. Speaking at a felicitation event for newly-elected Sarpanchs in Kodangal, Reddy challenged KCR's recent remarks labeling Congress a 'useless regime.'

Referring to potential seat increments post-delimitation, Reddy confidently predicted Congress's dominance in the next assembly elections, vowing a two-thirds majority by 2029. He criticized the BRS's track record in governance, alleging mismanagement and corruption.

BRS MLA Vemula Prashant Reddy countered, downplaying Reddy's claims as frustration, noting BRS's success in 4,000 Gram Panchayats in recent polls. The political rhetoric signals a high-stakes battle for Telangana's leadership future.

(With inputs from agencies.)