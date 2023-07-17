Left Menu

Raj govt partners with Square Insurance

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan government through Rajasthan Information Services Limited (RISL) has partnered with insurance firm Square Insurance to transform insurance service delivery at 78,000 e-mitra kiosks across the state.

The objective of the MoU is to bring all the insurance products and services to the last mile person in Rajasthan by using e-Mitra network and provide an umbrella of all the insurance products in services offered by the largest and smallest insurance providers in India under one roof at an affordable and pocket size budget, Founder and CMD of the company Rakesh Kumar told reporters. He said that by integrating our services with the robust e-Mitra network, the company will offer Rajasthan a convenient and efficient platform for insurance transactions.

The InsurTech startup offers an extensive product portfolio that includes Cattle, Crop, Bike, Health, Life, Car, Property, Travel, and Marine Insurance.

