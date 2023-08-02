Xoxoday and Retention Concierge Announce Partnership to Drive Digital Transformation in Africa

Xoxoday, a leading global technology company that helps organizations digitize and gamify their engagement, incentive, reward, commissions, and loyalty programs, has announced a new partnership with Retention Concierge, a leading technology sales and customer experience consulting company in Africa.

The partnership will focus on driving digital transformation across Africa and other regions, helping leading and aspiring brands improve their employee experience, operational efficiency, customer experience, and revenue growth.

With Retention Concierge's expertise in technology sales and customer experience consulting, and Xoxoday's innovative Rewards, Incentives, Payouts, Loyalty & Commissions Infrastructure, the partnership aims to create a powerful solution that enables businesses to drive revenue growth, boost productivity, and improve employee retention.

''We are excited to partner with Xoxoday to bring their innovative employee engagement and rewards solutions to our customers,'' said Retention Concierge CEO, Jennifer Jemedafe Salau. ''Our goal is to help businesses across Africa and other regions to drive sales, improve their employee experience and drive digital transformation, and this partnership will enable us to achieve that.'' The partnership will bring together Retention Concierge's understanding of the African market, expertise in technology sales and customer experience consulting with Xoxoday's vast experience in delivering employee engagement, sales commission management and rewards solutions to businesses across the globe.

''We are thrilled to partner with Retention Concierge to bring our employee engagement and rewards solutions to businesses in Africa and other regions,'' said Ashwin Mandre, VP of partner marketing at Xoxoday. ''With Retention Concierge's expertise in technology sales and customer experience consulting, we believe this partnership will enable businesses to drive digital transformation and achieve their growth objectives.'' Retention Concierge and Xoxoday's partnership is set to transform how businesses across Africa and other regions engage and reward their employees, improve their customer experience, and drive revenue growth.

About Xoxoday: Xoxoday is a leading rewards and incentive platform that provides a range of solutions for HR, marketing, sales, and customer success teams to help them create a culture of appreciation and recognition while getting them better ROI for their engagement spends. Its platform includes rewards and recognition programs, loyalty programs, consumer promotion campaigns, wellness initiatives, learning and development programs, and more. Xoxoday is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and has US, Singapore, and Dubai offices.

About Retention Concierge: Retention Concierge is a boutique technology sales and customer experience consulting company with HQ in Lagos, Nigeria and serving the EMEA region. The company aims to drive digital transformation across Africa and other regions, helping leading and aspiring brands improve their employee experience, operational efficiency, customer experience, and revenue growth.



