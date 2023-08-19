Indian Accent Mumbai At Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

India's most awarded restaurant Indian Accent to Mumbai. Restaurateur Rohit Khattar, Chairman EHV said “For many years we have been offered locations in Mumbai for Indian Accent. Our search has ended at the spectacular Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Indian Accent has a loyal clientele of discerning guests from Mumbai. So we are particularly thrilled to be able to bring the Indian Accent experience to this vibrant city and look forward to it embracing us as warmly as New Delhi and New York have.” Indian Accent is widely regarded as the world’s premier modern Indian restaurant, winning awards in every city where it has opened. It is faithful to Indian flavours but uses them to create dishes that are imaginative and precedent-shattering. The kitchen at Indian Accent Mumbai will be helmed by Head Chef Rijul Gulati who has worked for 8 years at Indian Accent, New Delhi under the guidance of Culinary Director Chef Manish Mehrotra. Says Chef Manish, “We are most excited about bringing Indian Accent to Mumbai. In addition to Indian Accent’s signature dishes, Chef Rijul and I have taken care to craft a menu that features more seafood and many more vegetarian options, recognizing the dining habits and seasonal produce of this great metropolis.” Guests would be able to enjoy all time Indian Accent favourites like ‘meetha aachar pork ribs, green apple’, ‘ghee roast soya boti, roomali roti pancake’ and ‘daulat ki chaat, rose petal chikki, roast almond’ as well as unique new dishes for the Mumbai menu like ‘gunpowder prawns, red rice, smoked chilli & raw mango curry’, ‘guchhi matar, asparagus, kashmiri morel pulao’ and ‘burrata chaat, lotus root papdi, mustard tomato jam’. In addition to the vegetarian and non-vegetarian tasting menus, the restaurant would also offer Vegan, Gluten free and Jain menus. Varun Sharma, who leads the award-winning bars at EHV’s other restaurants, Comorin & Hosa, heads the bar programme and has introduced new signature cocktails and shall take us down memory lane with Jazz Age Cocktails. Kevin Rodrigues, Head of Wines, has curated an expansive wine list featuring wines from across the globe. The chef tasting menus offer wine pairing as well as reserve wine pairing options. The design of the 75-seat restaurant is a tribute to Mumbai’s Art Deco movement and also features two Private Dining Rooms – one with a capacity of 18 and the other that seats 10, and has an attached interactive show kitchen. Art Deco was a movement that developed into a major style in architecture, design and fashion in western Europe and the United States during the 1930s before coming to Bombay, which has over 200 art deco structures, second only to Miami. This period between the 1920s to 1930s is also referred to as ‘the jazz age’, when swinging rhythms became the dominant sound of the new generation. Inspired by the city’s art deco heritage, Indian Accent pays a tribute to the design, music, and cocktails of that era.

The interior design of the restaurant is by the prolific London based Russell Sage Studio who worked closely with EHV's Design Director Rohini Kapur and Director Development Vikas Bhasin, who handled the project build from design to opening stage. Incubis Consultants were the local architects. Says Rohini Kapur, “Rashmi and Rohit Khattar were always keen to pay homage to Mumbai’s Art Deco movement and Russel Sage Studios have captured that essence in a contemporary fashion in their design. While thinking of the artwork to complement the design, we chose leading fine art photographer Rohit Chawla, who photographed some of the images of UNESCO Indian heritage sites and curated art deco images from Mumbai to add a romantic, timeless quotient to the space.” The food, drink, design and service style have been tailor-made for Mumbai’s more easy going vibe by the leading restaurant brand in the country, at the most iconic address in Mumbai. About Indian Accent (www.indianaccent.com) Indian Accent’s inventive Indian cuisine complements the flavours and traditions of India with global ingredients and techniques. The first Indian Accent opened in New Delhi in 2009, before moving to its current location at The Lodhi. The restaurant received unprecedented acclaim for its unconventional and innovative approach to contemporary Indian food. In 2016, it opened an outpost in New York to significant critical acclaim and opens Mumbai in August, 2023. About EHV (www.ehvinternational.com) EHV International, a part of the Old World Hospitality Group, owns and operates Indian Accent, New Delhi, New York and Mumbai; Comorin, Gurugram; Hosa, Goa and Koloman in New York. All these concepts are market leaders and path-breaking restaurants in their respective cuisines. Indian Accent, New Delhi has been on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list for 9 years and was on TIME Magazine’s 100 Greatest Places in the World. It opened a successful outpost in New York in 2016 and in Mumbai in August at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Comorin, which features regional Indian comfort food with an innovative bar has been voted ‘The Best Restaurant Bar in India’ (30 Best Bars) 2 years running, and this year was voted the No. 3 Restaurant in India by the jury at the Food Food Awards with Indian Accent at No. 1. Koloman, a contemporary French restaurant, recently opened in New York to great success and received the coveted 3 stars from the New York Times. It is the newest in the company’s expansion plan internationally, and its second venture in New York after Indian Accent. HOSA which recently launched in Goa, explores the culinary diversity of South India, beyond the familiar and also features a creative and energetic bar. Times Food & Nightlife Awards 2023 awarded HOSA, 'Best Modern Indian' and 'Best Restobar' in Goa. EHV International now owns and operates four industry leading concepts, with a fifth one under development with iconic Thai chef David Thompson as the Culinary Director. The company is poised to open several new restaurants in 2023-24 in India, as well as in other world cities. Press Enquiries: Please copy both: pressenquiries.mumbai@indianaccent.com, namrata@tandemcommunication.net INDIAN ACCENT MUMBAI FACT SHEET Address: Indian Accent, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Jio World Centre (Gate 11), BKC, Mumbai 400098 Telephone: +91 22 3525 1500 Website: www.indianaccent.com/mumbai Social Media Handles: instagram.com/indianaccentmumbai twitter.com/indian_accent facebook.com/indianaccentmumbai Management: Ekatra Hospitality Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Cuisine: Inventive Indian Culinary Director: Manish Mehrotra Head Chef: Rijul Gulati Head of Bars: Varun Sharma Head of Wines: Kevin Rodrigues Operations Head: Kersi Marker Asst. General Manager: Dhwaneil Desai Seating: 75-seater (includes 2 private dining rooms for 18 & 10 pax each) Average meal per head: Lunch – Approx. INR 2000++ without alcohol Dinner – Approx. INR 3000++ without alcohol Operating Hours: All 7 days Lunch – 12 noon to 2:30 pm Dinner Seatings - 6.30/7 pm – 9 pm; 9.45 pm – 12 midnight Dress Code: Smart Casual Child Policy: To respect the dining experiences of all our guests, Indian Accent practices a restricted entrance policy only allowing children aged 10 years and above. Table Reservations: +91 22 3525 1500; reservations.mum@indianaccent.com Parking: Parking and Valet Parking are both available at a fee at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre; Entrance from Gate No. 11 Press Queries: pressenquiries.mumbai@indianaccent.com namrata@tandemcommunication.net; +91 9867458791 Marketing & Corporate Queries: marketing@ehvinternational.com (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

