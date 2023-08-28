Yodda to provide elder care benefits to GlobalLogic employees

Tech-enabled service provider Yodda Elder Care on Monday said it will provide elder care services to the employees of digital engineering company GlobalLogic Inc as part of a collaboration.

''With the return of the workforce to offices after Covid-19, a large number of senior citizens are living alone with minimum social support. As a part of the employees' benefits programme for GlobalLogic, our services for the elderly will ensure better peace of mind for their employees,'' Yodda Elder Care Technologies Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Sharma said in a statement.

This collaboration with GlobalLogic -- a Hitachi Group company -- sets an example for other organisations to recognise the significance of supporting employees through various life stages and responsibilities, he said.

