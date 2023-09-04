Europe space agency to set target period for Ariane 6 launch in October
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:10 IST
The European Space Agency said it plans to set a target period for the first launch of the delayed Ariane 6 after completing a series of engine tests in early October.
In an online news conference, Director General Josef Aschbacher declined to commit to a debut in the first half of next year for Europe's new launcher, but added things were on track for a launch "not too late" in 2024.
