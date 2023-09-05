Left Menu

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 2 runs in Asia Cup thriller

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:38 IST
Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by two runs to end their hopes of qualifying for the Asia Cup Super 4 stage here on Tuesday.

Afghanistan, who needed to chase a target of 292 in 37.1 overs, fought hard but were bowled out for 289 in 37.4 overs despite fifties from Mohammad Nabi (65) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (59). Kasun Rajitha took four wickets for Sri Lanka. Earlier in the first innings, Sri Lanka posted a total of 291 for eight after Kusal Mendis top scored with 92. The other Sri Lanka batters in Pathum Nissanka (41), Dimuth Karunaratne (32), Charith Asalanka (36) and Dunith Wellalage (33 not out) made vital contributions. For Afghanistan, Gulbadin Naib returned figures of 4/60 while Rashid Khan picked up two wickets. Brief scores: Sri Lanka 291/8 in 50 overs (Pathum Nissanka 41, Dimuth Karunaratne 32, Kusal Mendis 92, Charith Asalanka 36; Gulbadin Naib 4/60) beat Afghanistan 289 in 37.4 overs (Hashmatullah Shahidi 59, Mohammad Nabi 65; Kasun Rajitha 4/79) by 2 runs. DDV AH AH

