Moto GP, Trade show in Noida: Divisional Commissioner reviews preparations

Meerut Divisional Commissioner Selva Kumari J on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show and Moto GP in Greater Noida.

She directed the local administration to ensure route planning for the events keeping in mind the traffic system of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, according to an official statement.

Noting that the two international events are “close to the heart” of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the senior IAS officer also directed the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration to ensure arrangements for accommodation, security, health and food.

While the Moto GP is scheduled from September 22 to 24 at the Buddha International Circuit, the UP International Trade Show will take place from September 21 to 25 at the India Expo Centre and Mart.

Both events are expected to attract thousands of visitors and participants, including foreigners.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration, in the statement, said its officials are working on a “war footing” to ensure that the two international events are conducted successfully.

The senior official first inspected preparations at the venue of the Moto GP event and then at the UP International Trade Show and was accompanied by District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, Additional District Magistrate Nitin Madan, Deputy Commissioner of Police Saad Miya Khan, among others.

“While conducting an on-site inspection of the preparations being made for the International Trade Show and the Moto GP programme, she directed officials to ensure that the route plan is prepared to keep in mind the traffic system of the district and all the arrangements for accommodation, security, health, food for the guests should be as per the standards. All arrangements should be completed in time,” the statement read.

Verma, while informing the divisional commissioner about the preparations made till now, assured her that arrangements for both events are being made according to the guidelines given by her and that remaining preparations will be completed in time, it stated.

On Tuesday, the Noida Police held a meeting with officials of Google Maps to leverage their use of technology to provide better traffic-related updates during the two upcoming events in Greater Noida.

The traffic police will hold a similar meeting with officials of Apple Maps and the 'Map My India' app company soon for the same purpose.

