Left Menu

DP World opens 3.80-lakh sq ft warehousing facility at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 15:33 IST
DP World opens 3.80-lakh sq ft warehousing facility at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Global logistics operator DP World on Wednesday announced the opening of its 3.80-lakh sq ft warehousing facility at Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra.

The facility, which became functional from September 1, will cater to businesses in segments such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electric vehicles, and chemicals in and around the region, DP World said in a statement.

With the new strategically located facility, situated on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, DP World's total warehousing space now stands at over 5-million sq-ft pan-India, the company said.

The addition of the Bhiwandi warehouse in the company's network will not only expand its infrastructure but will also enable it to aid its customers in achieving greater connectivity between global and domestic markets, said Anoop Chauhan, Head of Contract Logistics and Cold Chain Solutions at DP World, Subcontinent.

The facility is divided into two parts with one section specially designed for hazardous chemical storage, offering a capacity of 20,000 pallet positions for the normal temperature zone, along with an additional 1,000 pallet positions for the 20 to 25-degree temperature-controlled area, which can be further expanded when needed.

The second section covers 1,50,000 sq ft and is dedicated to non-chemical storage.

Additionally, the warehouse includes a 40,000 sq ft separate area featuring two distinct cold storage rooms, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023