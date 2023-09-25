Skullcandy Unveils New Audio Lineup in India

Skullcandy, the renowned lifestyle audio brand, has introduced an exciting range of audio products in India, featuring two True Wireless earbud models and an advanced ANC Headphone. The TWS offerings include the Smokin' Buds and Rail, while the ANC Headphone is the CRUSHER ANC 2. Smokin' Buds True Wireless Earbuds - Launch Price INR 2799/- Skullcandy's Smokin' Buds True Wireless Earbuds offer an exceptional audio experience with expertly tuned drivers and EQ modes that ensure clear, full-range sound with impressive bass depth. These environmentally conscious earbuds are crafted from 50% certified recycled plastics, reducing their carbon footprint. With up to 20 hours of battery life (8 hours in the earbuds and 12 hours in the case), they provide extended usage on a single charge.

Key Features: • 20 Hours+ Battery Life • Rapid Charge (10 mins = 120 mins of playtime) • Touch Controls • Music, Movie & Podcast EQ Modes • IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistant • Noise Isolating Fit • Skullcandy Supreme Sound® • Auto On/Connect • True Wireless via Bluetooth® 5.2 Rail True Wireless Earbuds - Launch Price INR 7699/- The Rail True Wireless Earbuds represent Skullcandy's premium offering, featuring hands-free voice control through Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology®, Multipoint Pairing, and a Clear Voice Smart Mic. These earbuds can receive over-the-air updates via the Skull-iQ App, ensuring enhanced functionality and a longer product life.

Key Features: • Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge • IP55 Sweat, Water, and Dust Resistant • Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology® • Over-the-Air Updates • Personal Sound • Multipoint Pairing • Built-In Tile™ Finding Technology • Clear Voice Smart Mic • Preset & Custom EQ Modes • Customizable Button Functions • True Wireless via Bluetooth® 5.2 CRUSHER ANC 2 Headphones - Launch Price INR 19999/- The Crusher ANC 2 Headphones, the latest addition to the iconic Crusher series, feature Skullcandy's Adjustable Sensory Bass and Active Noise Canceling technology. With up to 60 hours of battery life, rapid charge, and customizable EQ modes, these headphones provide an immersive audio experience for tech-savvy audiophiles. Key Features: • Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life (ANC off) • Rapid Charge • Adjustable Sensory Bass • Adjustable 4-Mic Active Noise Canceling • Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology® • Over-the-Air Updates • Personal Sound • Multipoint Pairing • Clear Voice Smart Mic • Preset & Custom EQ Modes • Customizable Button Functions • Auto On/Connect • Built-In Tile Finding Technology • Durable, Lightweight Design Skullcandy continues to push the boundaries of audio technology, offering consumers innovative and eco-conscious audio solutions. For more information and to explore their latest products, visit www.skullcandy.in.

Check us on social media platforms: Facebook: www.facebook.com/SkullcandyIndia Instagram: www.instagram.com/skullcandy_india Twitter: twitter.com/SkullcandyIndia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)