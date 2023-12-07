Left Menu

Jharkhand gang that defrauded pregnant women busted, 12 arrested

Twelve people were arrested in Jharkhands Giridih district for defrauding pregnant women by promising them benefits of government schemes, police said on Thursday.In the raids, unaccounted cash of Rs 2.19 lakh, 19 mobile phones, 33 SIM cards and five motorcycles were also seized, they said.Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Sharma said he got information that some people were defrauded in the Ahilyapur, Bengabad and Gandey police stations areas.A team was set up and raids were conducted, in which 12 cyber criminals were arrested, he said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:46 IST
Jharkhand gang that defrauded pregnant women busted, 12 arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Twelve people were arrested in Jharkhand's Giridih district for defrauding pregnant women by promising them benefits of government schemes, police said on Thursday.

In the raids, unaccounted cash of Rs 2.19 lakh, 19 mobile phones, 33 SIM cards and five motorcycles were also seized, they said.

Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Sharma said he got information that some people were defrauded in the Ahilyapur, Bengabad and Gandey police stations areas.

''A team was set up and raids were conducted, in which 12 cyber criminals were arrested,'' he said. The gang used to call up pregnant women on the pretext of providing them with benefits of government schemes. Then they used to make them download remote access apps, and after taking control of their phones, they robbed their bank accounts, police said.

The gang also used to dial random mobile numbers, make people share their bank OTPs and defraud them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

