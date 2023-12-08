Left Menu

Google announces general availability of eSignature for Workspace Individual subscribers

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-12-2023 10:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 10:39 IST
Google announces general availability of eSignature for Workspace Individual subscribers
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Back in August 2023, Google introduced eSignature for Docs and Drive as an open beta for Workspace Individual subscribers. The feature is now rolling out in general availability for all Workspace Individual customers.

Natively integrated into Google Docs, eSignature makes it easier to quickly request signatures, see the status of pending signatures, and find completed contracts. It also lets you sign an official contract right from Google Drive without having to switch apps or tabs and create a new copy of the contract for each request so that you can use your document as a template and initiate multiple eSignatures requests.

Extended rollout of the feature has already started for Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.

Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers are eligible for eSignature beta.

Additionally, in the next few months, Google will be introducing more features for eSignature:

  • PDF templates: the ability to easily reuse a PDF file as contract templates.
  • Custom text fields: the ability to ask signers to add relevant information (e.g. job titles, email addresses) to the contract.

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023