Google announces general availability of eSignature for Workspace Individual subscribers

Back in August 2023, Google introduced eSignature for Docs and Drive as an open beta for Workspace Individual subscribers. The feature is now rolling out in general availability for all Workspace Individual customers.

Natively integrated into Google Docs, eSignature makes it easier to quickly request signatures, see the status of pending signatures, and find completed contracts. It also lets you sign an official contract right from Google Drive without having to switch apps or tabs and create a new copy of the contract for each request so that you can use your document as a template and initiate multiple eSignatures requests.

Extended rollout of the feature has already started for Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.

Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers are eligible for eSignature beta.

Additionally, in the next few months, Google will be introducing more features for eSignature: