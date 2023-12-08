American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express strengthens the Membership Rewards ® (MR) program in India with the launch of Reward Xcelerator, a unique initiative offering Platinum Charge Cardmembers to earn up to 20X* rewards across many premium brands, including Darveys, Tata CLiQ Luxury, Kapoor Watch Company, Forest Essentials and more. The strategic partnerships with premium brands add greater value to the program, giving Cardmembers flexibility and convenience to shop across categories of their choice. On other American Express Cards also Cardmembers can earn rewards across small and big-ticket categories and bonus points by shopping through the 'Reward Multiplier' website.

With Reward Xcelerator, Cardmembers can accelerate their earning potential across both, in-store and online purchases and redeem the rewards whenever they want. For example, a Platinum Charge Cardmember shopping at Kapoor Watch Company would earlier earn 1 point for every Rs. 40 spent, but under this program, with every Rs. 40 spent on Kapoor Watch Co. they can earn 10 points.

''One of the most valuable benefits for our Cardmembers is our Membership Rewards program, which caters to their evolving lifestyle needs,'' said Sanjay Khanna, CEO, American Express Banking Corp., India.''The MR program's value, choice and flexibility are some of its best features. Cardmembers not only get great value on their spending with a higher earning rate but as the rewards never expire, they can choose to redeem them for what they want when they want. With the Reward Xcelerator program, they can earn rewards at their favorite premium brands even faster.'' Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ, said, ''Our efforts are focused on becoming the preferred platform for consumers for lifestyle, luxury, and beauty by offering them a curated range of brands and products along with an elevated shopping experience. As we strive towards this, we are excited to take our long-standing partnership with American Express one step forward with the Reward Xcelerator program. With this, American Express Cardmembers now have a multitude of premium options to earn reward points while shopping on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette.'' Prateik Kapoor, Head of Communications and Operations, Kapoor Watch Company said , ''This is indeed a unique program which will be of great value for the watch enthusiasts who are always looking to collect exclusive timepieces. With Reward Xcelerator, American Express Cardmembers can accelerate their rewards and invest in the watches of their choice.'' Samrath Bedi, Executive Director, Forest Essentials stated, ''Our products combine the ancient rituals of Ayurveda with a modern aesthetic, all the while focusing on efficacy, sensorial experiences, and pleasure of usage for all our consumers. The Reward Xcelerator program will help American Express Cardmembers choose their favorite beauty products from our catalog with additional benefits.'' American Express has a robust Membership Rewards ® program for all Cardmembers which gives them ease and flexibility to earn and redeem rewards. The rewards have no expiry and can be redeemed instantly for any of these options: e-gift vouchers, online or offline purchases, booking flights or hotel stays and to cover eligible Card charges. To learn more about Reward Xcelerator please visit: https://www.americanexpress.com/en-in/benefits/rewards/reward-xcelerator/index.html *Terms and Conditions Apply.

About American Express American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

Notes to Editors Partners and Categories Beauty & Fashion Watches & Jewelry Art Home Gourmet Retail Beauty Scentiments Aulerth Archer Art Gallery Artisera Cococart (Offline only) Darveys RAS Luxury Oils Bvlgari DAG Elvy Newby Teas Birkenstock (Online only) Forest Essentials Moi Jewels Form Art Good Earth (Online only) TGL Tata CLiQ Luxury Maison De Parfums Kapoor Watch & Co.

Terrain Art Whispering Homes Tata CLiQ Maison De Beaute Tata CLiQ Palette Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295584/REWARD_XCELERATOR.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284353/American_Express_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)