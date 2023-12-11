Entertainment News Roundup: BTS members head for South Korean military service, fans vow to wait
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
BTS members head for South Korean military service, fans vow to wait
The remaining four members of K-pop supergroup BTS will begin their 18-month military service in South Korea this week, joining three others already serving, with fans pledging to wait until 2025 for them to perform as a group again. A group of fans braved rainy weather on Monday to bid a temporary farewell to the seven-member band's leader, RM, and vocalist V in front of their boot camp in the central city of Nonsan.
