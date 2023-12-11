Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS members head for South Korean military service, fans vow to wait

Updated: 11-12-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:30 IST
BTS members (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The remaining four members of K-pop supergroup BTS will begin their 18-month military service in South Korea this week, joining three others already serving, with fans pledging to wait until 2025 for them to perform as a group again. A group of fans braved rainy weather on Monday to bid a temporary farewell to the seven-member band's leader, RM, and vocalist V in front of their boot camp in the central city of Nonsan.

