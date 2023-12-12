Left Menu

L&T Technology Services and bp Sign Multi-Year Engineering Services Partnership

The engagement areas are expected to include Engineering for Projects, turnarounds, maintenance improvements, technical writing, engineering data management services for Sustainability initiatives.We are thrilled to forge this strategic partnership with bp, said Amit Chadha, CEO Managing Director of LT Technology Services.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 12-12-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 10:04 IST
Bangalore, Karnataka, India & Houston, United States – Business Wire India L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a global leader in digital engineering and R&D services, has secured a landmark multi-year engineering services partnership with bp, plc. one of the world's largest diversified energy companies.

This collaboration underscores LTTS' domain expertise in the Energy segment, focusing on Engineering to drive productivity improvement. The relationship will leverage over 2 decades of LTTS’ experience in engineering, manufacturing services, digital and enterprise data management and address some of the most significant challenges for bp globally.

Together, both the companies intend to focus on improving operational excellence. The engagement areas are expected to include Engineering for Projects, turnarounds, maintenance improvements, technical writing, engineering data management & services for Sustainability initiatives.

''We are thrilled to forge this strategic partnership with bp,'' said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of L&T Technology Services. ''This long-term relationship allows us to provide services for their global assets, emphasizing top-tier operational efficiency through digital enablement. Our proven track record in high-quality engineering services and digital transformation solutions underscores our position as a trusted partner for bp.'' ABOUT L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,800 employees spread across 22 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 102 innovation labs as of September 30, 2023.

For more information, please visit www.LTTS.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: L-R: William M. (Bill) Anderson VP Mechanical Engineering, bp Innovation and Engineering, Bruce Price, VP Maintenance & Engineering, Global Operations. bp, Amit Chadha, CEO & MD, LTTS and Subrat Tripathy, SVP & Chief Business Officer – IP & PE North America, LTTS.

 

