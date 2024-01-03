Samsung's new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors to debut at CES 2024

Samsung will unveil its new lineup of Odyssey OLED gaming monitors at the upcoming CES 2024 tech fair in Las Vegas next week. The new OLED models include the Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD), Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) and the Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD).

Odyssey OLED G9: 49-inch curved ultra-wide gaming monitor with DQHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution, a 32:9 aspect ratio; 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time

Odyssey OLED G8: Flat 32-inch Samsung OLED gaming monitor with 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio; 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time.

Odyssey OLED G6: 27-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) monitor; 16:9 aspect ratio, 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time.

The entire lineup features OLED Glare-Free technology that minimizes light reflections.

Samsung's new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors feature VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 to deliver incredible details and vivid colors and support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for ultra-smooth, low-latency HDR gaming.

Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub and a DisplayPort 1.4 input. With VESA mount compatibility and a height-adjustable stand (HAS), users enjoy better comfort and convenience.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor and Odyssey OLED G8 come with a new Multi Control feature that provides seamless device connectivity for an easier, improved multi-device experience. It facilitates seamless transfer of images and/or text between Samsung monitor and other Samsung devices including Galaxy Book, tablet or phone.

Both the G9 and G8 models include the Samsung SmartThings Hub, which allows users to connect to various IoT devices that are compatible with Matter and the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), for device control. They are also equipped with the Samsung Smart TV platform and Samsung Gaming Hub, allowing users to access streaming and cloud gaming services without downloads, storage constraints or the need for a PC/console.

Furthermore, with Core Lighting+, users get immersed in the environments of their games and entertainment by emitting ambient light from the back of the monitor.