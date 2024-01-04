Left Menu

Samsung partners with Hyundai Motor to expand SmartThings platform to support connected cars

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-01-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 12:23 IST
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics has joined forces with Hyundai Motor Group to expand SmartThings - the premier platform enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT - to support connected cars, including electric vehicles (EVs).

The two companies have signed an agreement to develop solutions for future lifestyles that fully integrate the smart home and connected cars. Samsung's SmartThings will be integrated with Hyundai and Kia's connected cars, including electric vehicles, to develop services such as "Home-to-Car" and "Car-to-Home," along with an integrated home energy management service.

According to Samsung, the "Home-to-Car" and "Car-to-Home" services will enable users to remotely control their smart homes via in-vehicle infotainment systems and vice versa. Using the SmartThings platform, users can remotely start their cars, control smart air conditioning, open and close windows, and check the charging status of their EVs from the comfort of their homes. Conversely, home appliances, such as TVs, air conditioners, and EV chargers, will be possibly controlled from within the connected cars.

SmartThings will also allow users to adjust their environments by simultaneously operating multiple devices - including vehicles - through routines like "good morning routine" and "arriving home routine."

Furthermore, users will be able to monitor energy consumption by connected devices in their homes via the integrated home energy management service. This service extends to EVs and chargers, enabling users to optimize charging times based on factors such as varying pricing throughout the day, power demand response programs, photovoltaic data, and energy storage system information.

"This collaboration will enable communication from Home-to-Car and integrated home energy management services that are optimized for future lifestyles. By connecting the SmartThings platform with vehicles, we'll be able to significantly enhance the customer experience in both the home and the car," said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung has also collaborated with HARMAN to further strengthen Car-to-Home services. HARMAN's "Ready Upgrade" is a digital cockpit package that facilitates both hardware and software upgrades. This integration will enable users to install SmartThings functions through Ready Upgrade, unlocking a plethora of Car-to-Home services and functionalities.

