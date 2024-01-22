Hi-Tech Pipes aims 10 lakh tonne production capacity by FY25

Hi-Tech Pipes on Monday announced plans to scale up its annual production capacity to 10 lakh tonne by 2024-25. At present, the company has five manufacturing units with an installed capacity of 5.80 lakh tonne per annum.

''Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd aims for 1 million tonnes capacity by FY25,'' the company said in a statement.

It also announced commissioning of its Sanand unit-II Phase-1 at Gujarat and establishment of new greenfield unit-III at Sikandrabad (UP) and Sanand Unit-II Phase-2.

With the latest manufacturing technology and equipment, the company's focus will be on manufacturing of value-added products with proportion in excess of 50 per cent, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Ajay Kumar Bansal said.

The Sanand Unit-ll project is equipped for manufacturing of high-end pipes for solar trackers. The company's manufacturing plants are spread across Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

