PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 18:56 IST
Hi-Tech Pipes aims 10 lakh tonne production capacity by FY25
Hi-Tech Pipes on Monday announced plans to scale up its annual production capacity to 10 lakh tonne by 2024-25. At present, the company has five manufacturing units with an installed capacity of 5.80 lakh tonne per annum.

''Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd aims for 1 million tonnes capacity by FY25,'' the company said in a statement.

It also announced commissioning of its Sanand unit-II Phase-1 at Gujarat and establishment of new greenfield unit-III at Sikandrabad (UP) and Sanand Unit-II Phase-2.

With the latest manufacturing technology and equipment, the company's focus will be on manufacturing of value-added products with proportion in excess of 50 per cent, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Ajay Kumar Bansal said.

The Sanand Unit-ll project is equipped for manufacturing of high-end pipes for solar trackers. The company's manufacturing plants are spread across Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

