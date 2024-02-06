EU's foreign policy chief Borrell arrives in Kyiv, underlines support

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday on a trip to underline the EU's "unwavering support" to Ukraine as the war nears its third year, he said.

Borrell said on a post on social media platform X that he would "discuss with our Ukrainian friends the EU's unwavering support to Ukraine - on military side, on the financial side with the new Ukraine facility, as well as on the EU reform path."

