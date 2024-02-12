Samsung India's sheLEADS program to equip young women with leadership skillset

Samsung India recently launched sheLEADS, a 12-week leadership development intervention for high-potential women talent to develop leadership skills. The program identifies, develops and empowers young women to take up leadership positions within the company and impact change.

According to Samsung, with the new 'sheLeads' development program, the employees will be able to create a space that goes beyond being just a workplace and fosters employees’ growth by letting them unleash their full potential as leaders.

The 20 participants chosen to be a part of the sheLEADS program are Shailja Mutreja, Nidhi Bhan, Anjalee Erathna, Manisha Gambhir, Sukhvinder Sharma, Jyoti Mehra, Richa Dewan Malik, Ruchi Sharma, Swati Singh, Misha Mehndiratta Chugh, Arjoo Karki, Jayshree Dewri Bharali, Meghna Mishra, Aditi Thakur Shailaja Pathania, Karina Sudarsan, Shagun Prabhakar, Neha Dhingra, Garima Lodha and Simi Bhat.

This cohort brings a rich and diverse experience across multiple functions within Samsung, with experience ranging from 5 to 20 years.

"Samsung India has always been at the forefront of showcasing and rewarding the remarkable achievements of women employees. By pursuing excellence in several aspects of business, learning and development, these women are breaking down barriers and showing how women can become leaders of today and tomorrow," Samsung said in a statement on Monday.