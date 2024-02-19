Relanto Announces Strategic Global Expansion and Launch of Relanto Cares Initiative

Bengaluru, February 19, 2024: Relanto, a global leader in AI-driven business advisory and consulting services, announced a key milestone in its growth journey with the launch of its AI-first lab, a global innovation and incubator hub, at its new state-of-the-art office at IBC Knowledge Park in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The company also unveiled its Relanto Cares initiative, a community service engagement program focused on uplifting local underprivileged and underserved communities across the globe by bridging the digital divide.

Rajan Gaur, CEO of Relanto said, "As part of our global expansion strategy, this new office and AI Innovation lab in Bengaluru will be a catalyst for our next phase of growth and support our mission to build an AI-first world in collaboration with our customers and partners. Through the launch of our Relanto Cares initiative, we remain committed to fostering positive change in the communities we live in and pledge $1 million USD towards this global community service initiative." "Our AI lab is designed to foster research and collaboration for breakthrough innovations and to build the next generation of AI solutions. Bengaluru's vibrant tech ecosystem is the perfect backdrop for our lab launch, symbolizing our commitment to creating pioneering IP & solutions to accelerate AI monetization." remarked Yeshwant Nayak, COO of Relanto. Relanto is also looking at strategic growth opportunities by expanding its global footprint. Sharing some details, Shankar Chowhan, President of Relanto added "Our recent expansion in Canada, Mexico, UAE, and India reflects our global vision, positioning us to tap into diverse markets and talent pools, ultimately driving growth and innovation across continents." As it moves forward, Relanto remains committed to leveraging its resources and expertise to foster innovation, reduce the digital gap, and create a more inclusive and educated global community.

''As part of the Relanto Cares initiative, we are pledging towards building and equipping a new computer lab along with additional classrooms at Neraluru Government School with an aim to support our local Bengaluru community" highlighted Venkatesh Kodangal, Chief Strategy Officer. ''Our AI lab will be a collaborative hub to nurture innovation where we reimagine the AI-led future of our customers and partners. It will also be an idea exchange platform between industry and academic institutions.'' stated T.P. Vincent, Chief Technology Officer.

This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Relanto, one where growth and social commitment go hand in hand, to help drive a meaningful impact in enabling and empowering local communities.

About Relanto Inc. Relanto is a global advisory, consulting, and services company, committed to building an AI-first world. Guided by values of curiosity, creativity, empathy, and innovation, Relanto is committed to delivering impactful AI solutions to its customers and partners. With a diverse global team spread across the USA, Canada, Mexico, Poland, UAE, and India, and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, USA, Relanto serves over 40 global customers. Relanto collaborates with customers across industries to realize their strategic transformation goals through AI-led real-time planning, augmented intelligence, next-gen architecture, analytics, hyper-automation, and cloud-based platforms and technologies.

