Left Menu

US intercepts small balloon over Utah, determines it's not a threat

The North American Aerospace Defense Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In February 2023, an American fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina shot down what the Pentagon said was a Chinese spy balloon capable of collecting intelligence over the United States. U.S. officials said that balloon could self-maneuver.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2024 04:46 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 04:46 IST
US intercepts small balloon over Utah, determines it's not a threat

The U.S. military intercepted a small balloon over the state of Utah on Friday and determined that it posed no threat to civil aviation or to national security, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the balloon also was incapable of maneuvering itself as it traveled at an altitude of between 43,000 and 45,000 feet (13,100 and 13,700 meters). The official did not offer further details about the balloon, including whether it might have been a simple hobby balloon. The North American Aerospace Defense Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In February 2023, an American fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina shot down what the Pentagon said was a Chinese spy balloon capable of collecting intelligence over the United States. U.S. officials said that balloon could self-maneuver. That incident further strained U.S. ties with China, which denied it was using the balloon to spy on the United States. Instead, China said the balloon was used for meteorological and other scientific purposes and strayed into U.S. airspace "completely accidentally."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024